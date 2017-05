Robert Kamau/GC Images

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid stepped out in the same outfit as her dad! OMG HOW EMBARASSING! you might think. In fact, it was not embarrassing at all, because Mohamed Hadid is arguably the best-dressed member of the Hadid family.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The father-daughter duo both wore head-to-toe black outfits including leather jackets, round sunglasses, and pointy boots.

You know what they say: The family that wears leather together stays together.