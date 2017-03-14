Here Are The Best Menswear Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Sometimes, men wear clothes. Here are a few who did it well.
RuPaul
I am living for RuPaul's floral suiting eleganza. Come through!
Dane DeHaan
I am of mixed feelings when it comes to leather sleeves, but I have to admit, Dane DeHaan is pulling off this look.
Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery
I am truly so into both these Stranger Things stars' award looks. Charlie Heaton looks avant-garde and Joe Keery is channeling surfer chill. MORE OF THIS, people.
Daniel Kaluuya
He always looks immaculate so w/e but here he is looking amazing as per usual.
Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders
These Moonlight stars truly turned it out, in vintage silhouettes and playful color palettes.
This Guy
Obviously.
Watch highlights from the 2017 Movie and TV Awards here.