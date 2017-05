Zendaya Was A Beautiful Forest Nymph On The MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Zendaya is in attendance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and, as usual, she looks stunning.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

I think she looks like a beautiful forest nymph, but that's just one woman's opinion.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Watch highlights from the 2017 Movie and TV Awards here.