Let’s Talk About The Sequins On The MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Let's rate the sequins on the MTV red carpet according to an arbitrary system of sequin-ness that I just invented. Why? Because why not.
-
Tiny white sequins
Millie Bobby Brown paired cowboy boots with a mod, long-sleeved white shift dress encrusted in tiny white sequins, topped off with an ACLU ribbon and slicked-back hair.
Sequins rating: 9
-
Pink, green, and gold ombré sparkles
Allison Williams's cocktail dress is adorned with sequins that transition, ombré-like, from green to gold to pink. Could have had more sequins.
Sequins rating: 5
-
Enormous sequins
These giant paillettes, whose dictionary definition includes the term "spangles," are the largest sequins ever seen on a red carpet. They don't really look like sequins, but apparently they are.
Sequins rating: 7
-
Rose-gold everything
This is how you wear a sequin dress. THIS IS HOW YOU WEAR A SEQUIN DRESS. It has a cutout back, it is full-length, it has SO many sequins. Taraji is, once again, a godsend.
Sequins rating: 10
