Former Vampires Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Are Expecting A Human Child

Congrats are in order for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, who are expecting their first child together!

The photogenic couple, famous for their respective vampire-centric projects (Twilight for her, The Vampire Diaries for him), announced the exciting news on Instagram today (May 4).

Alongside a photo of Somerhalder kissing her baby bump, Reed wrote, “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you... Love Your parents.”

Somerhalder shared the same gorgeous pic on Instagram, writing a heartfelt note about why he and Reed wanted to keep their baby news under wraps for as long as possible.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this,” he wrote. “I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

Somerhalder continued, “This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast... because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.”

Reed, 28, and Somerhalder, 38, recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary together, after tying the knot in April 2015. Looks like their third year of marriage will be the most exciting one yet.