Sneak Peek: This Catfish Victim Told Nev And Max A Big Fat Lie

Well, isn't this an interesting turn of events...

In a sneak peek of the upcoming Catfish, an apparent victim named Colleen 'fesses up to Nev and Max and reveals she wasn't completely truthful when she originally told them her tale of online love: She hasn't known her Internet beau for three years like she said; in fact, it's only been three months. So why the fib?

"I just got out of a relationship, [then] hopped back into another one," she explains in the clip, below. "I guess I didn't want you guys to think, 'Oh, she's rushing in.'"

One part of Colleen's story that was true: Just like she'd first said, she really, truly is engaged to Tony -- aka the man she met on Plenty of Fish but, um, never met in person. So at what point in their brief relationship did Tony pop the question?