Miley Cyrus’s Upcoming New Song Is All About Loving Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is ready to dive into the next phase of her career, and our first taste of her new album — which is set to drop later this year — is all about the life she's built with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

In a candid chat with Billboard for the mag's current cover story, Cyrus is filter-free about nearly every aspect of her life — her politics, her music, her roots in country music (and the frustrating lack of acceptance she feels from country fans), the twists and turns of her explosive career, the works.

But she also shines a spotlight on her relationship, as "Malibu" — the single from her forthcoming album, her first since 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz — finds inspiration in Hemsworth and their home in the swanky seaside city.

"They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she told Billboard of her motivation to put her and Hemsworth's story out there. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" Cyrus reveals that she wrote the song on in the back of an Uber on her way from their home to the studio where she was shooting The Voice, and she sheds light on their 2013 breakup and reconciliation.

"I needed to change so much," she said. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

Cyrus goes on to discuss why she's turned off by men who are "too masculine" ("That really grosses me out") and discussions she has with Hemsworth on sexuality, gender, and more. She's frank about the fact that her filter-free approach to dating and pretty much every other facet of her life works its way into what we'll hear on her next record.

"Dating a musician [like me] is probably the worst thing ever, because you always end up ­having your shit in songs," she said. "It’s just ­inevitable. But I’m just that way. I’m a little bit boyish. But I can also be super femme and dress as a bunny rabbit. Who I’m with has nothing to do with sex — I’m super open, pansexual, that’s just me."

"Malibu" will see its release on May 11; her album is a TBD on both the title and release date fronts, so stay tuned for new info on Cyrus's next chapter.