Ciara And Russell Wilson Gave Their Newborn A Royal Name

TIBRINA HOBSON/AFP/Getty Images

Baby Wilson is finally here! Congrats to Ciara and Russell Wilson, who have revealed that their little girl has arrived.

Sienna Princess Wilson was born on April 28, about six months after her parents announced that they were expecting. Baby girl is the first child for the happy couple, who were married last July, and the second for Ciara, whose adorable son with Future, Future Zahir Wilburn, turns three in May.

In a moving Instagram post that shows a still-pregnant Ciara relaxing by the beach, both parents shared a sweet message with the newest addition to their growing family: "No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm."

Cheers to the Wilson fam, and welcome to the world, baby Sienna!