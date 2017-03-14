Logic’s New Song With Alessia Cara Applauds Suicide Prevention Hotlines

Getty Images

“1-800-273-8255” is the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and it’s also the title of Logic’s urgent new song, which raises awareness for mental health.

The Maryland MC begins by rapping from the perspective of someone who wants to take their own life. “I feel like I’m out of my mind / It feel like my life ain’t mine,” he raps before switching roles with more bars from the perspective of a suicide hotline operator. “It can be hard / But you gotta live right now / You got everything to give right now.”

Alessia Cara joins Logic throughout the song with more uplifting vocals, and R&B up-and-comer Khalid beautifully closes it out by singing, “I don’t wanna, I don’t even wanna die anymore.”

Logic explained the sentiment behind his sobering new song in a series of tweets, writing, “Over the years so many of you guys have told me that my music has helped you through so many tough times. Many of you have told me its even saved your life. I’m beyond humbled. But I felt I haven’t done enough. I felt compelled to make a song that could actually help you. I made this song for all of you who are in a dark place and can’t seem to find the light.”

“1-800-273-8255” appears on Logic’s upcoming third album, Everybody, out May 5.