Cole Sprouse Explains His Poppy-Filled Photo Shoot With Riverdale Costar Lili Reinhart

Getty Images

When Lili Reinhart wanted to "feel like a fairy princess in a flowy dress," her costar Cole Sprouse made it happen with a stunning photo shoot.

MTV News caught up with the Riverdale stars at the Paley Center for Media on Thursday night (April 27), and Reinhart and Sprouse gave us the scoop on how their "wonderful" adventure at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve came to be. "Lili and I play characters who are dating, so just about any time she and I go out into the wilderness, it's Oh my god!" Sprouse said. "But truthfully, I'm a sucker for friends, fashion, and framing."

In case you were aware of the former Disney Channel star's prowess with a camera, Sprouse's photography is legit. And as long as he's promised a "fun day and a good adventure," he's down to go anywhere with any of his costars — whether he's walking through poppy fields with Reinhart or road-tripping with KJ Apa.

With reporting by Chris Kim