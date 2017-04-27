Real World: San Diego Alum Cameran Eubanks Is Expecting A Mini-Me

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cameran Eubanks is about to have her own mini Southern belle: The Real World alum is pregnant!

The MTV veteran -- who "stopped being polite" during the 2004 San Diego-based installment and now appears on the Bravo series Southern Charm -- is expecting her first child with husband Jason Wimberly.

"Times a changin' y'all! Baby GIRL Wimberly will be touching down this fall! Excited (and nervous) for this next chapter in life!" the Battle of the Sexes 2 and Gauntlet 2 competitor captioned the sweet announcement above, featuring the glowing parents-to-be, a (fitting) pink balloon and a glimpse of their princess on the way (thanks to a sonogram). Following the life-changing reveal, the Charleston resident took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the outpouring of support:

Wonder if the little lady will be allowed to watch her mama when she was a carefree 19-year-old in America's Finest City -- and can't wait to see Cam's tiny gal bond with Auntie Jamie Chung and Uncle Brad Fiorenza!