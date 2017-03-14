Lea Michele Reveals Which Glee Performance She Hated

Getty Images

Sorry for reminding you this trash song ever existed

Glee had its share of stellar performances during its six-season run, like “Make You Feel My Love” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade.” But the McKinley High crew also had a few musical missteps, like “Gangham Style,” which creator Ryan Murphy recently said “mortifies” him to this day.

Lea Michele, however, has a different vote for the worst Glee performance of all time, which she revealed during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I think the worst was the ‘What Does the Fox Say?’ song,” Michele said. “It was an internet sensation song that we did with puppets. That was definitely my least favorite song we ever did.”

As for her fave Glee number? “I think the best was probably ‘Somebody to Love’ or’ Don’t Stop Believin.’”

She’s right — those early Glee classic-rock staples were pure magic, but watching her and Adam Lambert morph into puppets while singing about animal noises was agonizing. Revisit it below, if you must.