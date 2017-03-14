Beyoncé Celebrates Lemonade’s Anniversary By Helping Girls Pay For College

Getty Images

Four students at four schools are about to become Formation Scholars

One year after releasing the whirlwind visual album Lemonade, Beyoncé is giving back by encouraging young women to make their own mark on the world.

The singer announced the Formation Scholars awards on Lemonade's anniversary (April 24). Four scholarships will be awarded during the 2017–2018 school year "to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious, and confident."

Four different colleges will honor the scholarships — Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College — and one student at each will receive them. To apply, students must be "pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies."

Plenty of scholarships encourage girls to study science, but Beyoncé knows that the arts and humanities are important for young women to pursue, too. After all, that's how she became Beyoncé.