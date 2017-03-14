Frank Ocean Has Been Sitting On A Young Thug Collab This Whole Time

More than six months after releasing both the visual album Endless and the album album Blonde, Frank Ocean is still full of surprises.
The singer dropped a bonus episode of his "Blonded Radio" Beats 1 show Monday morning (April 24), and it included a previously unheard version of Endless track "Slide on Me" featuring an opening verse from Young Thug.
This standalone "Slide on Me" is only the latest in a series of loosies that Ocean keeps sharing via his show. Pretty soon, Blonde will have more B sides than tracks — not that we're complaining. Hear "Slide on Me" featuring Thugger around the 1:45:24 mark of "Blonded Radio" Episode 5.