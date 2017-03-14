MisterWives' Mandy Lee Serenades Her Drummer Fiancé In Sappy New Song

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

For the past three months, MisterWives have opened for Panic! At The Disco on their Death of a Bachelor tour. It's a fitting name, given the fact that two MW members got engaged before hitting the road together. Drummer Etienne Bowler proposed to lead singer and longtime girlfriend Mandy Lee, and of course she said yes. The band's latest song, "Drummer Boy," sounds like it was inspired by their real-life relationship.

"What did I do to deserve you? / Never want to wake up next to anybody else / Never in my life did I want to hear the wedding bells / You make me believe in something I claimed untrue," Mandy sings. The song — off their upcoming sophomore album, Connect the Dots, due out May 19 — officially dropped Friday (April 21), but they've been playing it on tour for awhile now.

"Next to you is where I call home," Mandy, quoting the "Drummer Boy" chorus, captioned a photo with Bowler. Here's their obligatory overjoyed "we're engaged!!!" pic:

Now, who's going to perform at their wedding?