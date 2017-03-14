Brie Larson Is Officially President Of The Emma Stone Fan Club

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Women In Film

Emma Stone is the winner of the 2017 Best Actress Oscar — AND BRIE LARSON'S HEART.

In Time's new issue — in which a ton of famous people across a number of platforms interview a hundred of the most influential people of the moment — Larson expounds upon her admiration for the La La Land star, and goes as far as to say that film as an art form would be worse off without her. Most of Time's Influential People pieces are peppered with compliments, but Larson really went for it by saying that cinema would be a garbage fire without Stone.

"I can't imagine film without Emma Stone. And I don't want to," she begins, immediately letting us know their love is nothing to be trifled with. "As an actor, Emma is brave, devastating, hilarious, real, complex, charming and so much more. Her Oscar-winning performance in La La Land is just the latest example."

Larson doesn't stick to the acting script, either. She goes on to praise Stone's "significant off-screen roles," showing that Stone's talents extend beyond the public person we've grown to know. "The selfless friend. The wise psychiatrist. The fearless leader. The coolest girl at the party. (She's even the intense soccer mom, cheering you on, no matter what, at the top of her lungs.) I know that she has played all of these roles in my life. And for that I'm lucky to call her my friend."

D'aw. Friendship. Seriously, though, there's absolutely nothing to make fun of in Larson's loving sentiments, and her shameless adoration is refreshing and real.