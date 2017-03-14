Kendrick Lamar Raps His Way To Freedom In The 'DNA.' Music Video

Aftermath/Interscope

Kendrick Lamar's new video for "DNA." begins like an especially grim episode of Law & Order. He's handcuffed in a concrete room with Don Cheadle guest starring as his interrogator. A polygraph, presumably for a lie detector test, sits on the table between them. Creepy, right?

Turns out this polygraph has some magical DNA-transferring properties, as something bizarre happens when Cheadle presses its buttons. Suddenly, he's the one spitting verses off DAMN. Soon, Kendrick joins him, and they're engaged in a full-on rap battle. Who can rhyme their way out of that desolate room?

Freedom means that Kendrick can keep doing what he does best: rap like there's no tomorrow. Watch the video, directed by Nail and The Little Homies, below.