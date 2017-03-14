David Livingston/Getty

Mulan Would Be Proud Of Normani Kordei's Empowering 'I'll Make A Man Out Of You' Dance

With a single whip of her ponytail, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei got down to business Monday night (April 17) on Dancing with the Stars. This week's episode was Disney-themed, so Kordei and partner Val Chmerkovskiy prepared to defeat the huns with a Mulan-inspired dance.

Team ValMani — as fans have dubbed them — went all-out with their Paso choreography, fighting each other with the same wooden Bō sticks Mulan appears to use in the movie. Donny Osmond, who sang on the original soundtrack, even performed "I'll Make a Man Out of You" as the duo strutted across the stage. Those Huns didn't stand a chance.

Now, can we please get a Disney performance from Fifth Harmony? After all, pretty much every princess — from Cinderella to Elsa — has an incredible singing voice.