John Boyega Appreciates Your ‘FinnPoe’ Star Wars Fan Fiction

Lucasfilm

One of the most celebrated dynamics to come out of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the camaraderie between Resistance pilot Poe and empathetic First Order stormtrooper FN-2187, otherwise known as Finn. Their bromance was cemented the minute Finn and Poe escaped the First Order together in a stolen TIE fighter, and fans have been shipping FinnPoe ever since.

According to John Boyega, Finn and Poe's budding friendship will continue to grow in the forthcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as the two still have plenty of space adventures ahead of them.

"Poe's my boy. That's my dude," Boyega told MTV's Josh Horowitz at Star Wars Celebration. "The love is potent. We're doing very well."

While there's no romance currently bubbling on the surface of this new trilogy, the middle chapter has been known to pair up certain characters in the Star Wars universe. (Empire Strikes Back gave us the romance between Han Solo and Leia Organa, while Attack of the Clones highlighted the ill-fated romance between Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala.) So far, there's been no talk of 'ships in director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, but should Finn and Poe act on their obvious onscreen chemistry, Boyega would be so down. After all, he's well aware of FinnPoe's popularity.

"I know about FinnPoe," he said. "There's many erotic images that I have received, and I appreciate all support for Finn and his butt cheeks."

Outside of more bro time with Poe (and BB-8), The Last Jedi will also see Finn teaming up with a significant new character named Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), a maintenance worker for the Resistance. Rose will find herself on an adventure with Finn, who's at a moral crossroads of his own in Episode VIII, following his near-fatal encounter with Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens.

"He's at a point where he needs to make a choice," Boyega said. Does Finn want to keep running away from the First Order, or does he want to fight alongside the Resistance? We'll have to wait and see. BRB, we'll be reading FinnPoe fanfic until December.