Rivals No More: Camila And Jemmye Just Had A Challenge Reunion

Camila and Jemmye have made a complete 180 since their Battle of the Seasons showdown, and being Rivals 2 partners certainly helped mend their differences. Who would've thunk it?!

And nearly four years after Team Subtitles snagged third place in the Thailand-based installment, the gals (who both have a penchant for holding nothing back in their heavy accents) shared some QT in the Big Apple. We've missed you two in action!

No ketchup fights at this Jemmila reunion! And it certainly looked like more fun than that extremely frustrating Pythagorean theorem puzzle during the final.

