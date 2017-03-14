Just Try To Smile As Hard As Bella Hadid Does While Skydiving

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Moschino

According to Bella Hadid, jumping out of a plane is a completely chill activity that doesn't spike your heart rate or scare you at all! It is the most calming experience one can hope to have! It's like yoga, but with a better view! It's a nap without the rigid weight of a bed or a couch or an otherwise comfy spot beneath you! It's the best!

First of all: Nahhhhhh. Secondly: Skydiving is not for the faint of heart, as Hadid learned when she leapt out of a plane in Dubai, but clearly she had a blast doing it and found it to be a hell of a lot less intimidating than she expected.

Don't believe the Instagram caption? Watch the clip and see for yourself. She's not screaming or freaking out, here. She's beaming. Just look at that face! That's the face of someone who defied gravity (with the help of a professional and a parachute, of course).

Most people take it easy on Saturdays. Bella Hadid jumps out of a plane while casually flying over the gorgeous desert oasis of Dubai. Just another weekend, NBD.