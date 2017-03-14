Jack Antonoff Is A Snazzy Sailor On The Cover Of The New Bleachers Album

Getty Images

Jack Antonoff has spent the past couple years as a go-to collaborator for Grimes, Taylor Swift, and Lorde, but he’s also found time to make another Bleachers album, which he announced on Thursday (April 13).

The follow-up to 2014’s Strange Desire is titled Gone Now and arrives on June 2. The cover art features a black-and-white portrait of Antonoff wearing a super snazzy sailor’s uniform, and the tracklist features song titles like "Dream of Mickey Mantle," "Let's Get Married," and "All My Heroes."

After unveiling the Gone Now cover and tracklist, Captain Antonoff wrote about the album in a series of tweets, saying, “Gone Now is work I’ve been making for the past 2 years in a small studio I built in my apartment. Was very important to me to be alone in my home space where I could not escape the weight of my life and what I needed to write about. ... The album sounds exactly what it was - someone alone in a room trying to make sense of loss and how to move on. There is also an amazing cast of friends and idols who pop in for moments or send me things.”

One of those aforementioned friends is Lorde, who contributes backing vocals to “Don’t Take the Money,” the lead single from Gone Now. Along with dropping that song a couple weeks ago, Bleachers also announced a slew of spring and summer tour dates. Check those out here, and keep a lookout for the next taste of Gone Now, which Antonoff says will arrive next Monday.