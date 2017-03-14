Catfish Sneak Peek: This Girl Fell In Love With Her Online Beau...After Three Days Of Texting

Do you believe in love at first sight? How about love at first text?

In a sneak peek of this week's Catfish episode, Nev and Max meet a young lady named Ari and discuss her online relationship with a dude named Lanum -- one that apparently got hot and heavy after just a few SMS's. In fact, when reviewing the couple's texts on Ari's phone, Nev sees one in which Lanum proclaims, "I love you so much" -- and Ari responds with, "I love you too."

"You're saying, 'I love you too'?" Max interjects because, um, at that point, the couple had only known each other for a few short days.

Nev, meanwhile, is equally stunned. "How did that happen so fast?" he asks. "You haven't even met the guy. How do you get to 'love' after three days of texting?"

So how did it happen so quickly, and what made Ari fall head-over-heals with Lanum? Watch the clip to find out, and tune in to Catfish Wednesday at 8/7c to see the entire tale.