Lea Michele And Darren Criss Reunited For A Fan-Favorite Glee Duet

Getty Images

Two years after Glee went off the air, Rachel Berry and Blaine Anderson are back at it with the fiery duets.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss recently reunited for a mini jam session, during which they resurrected the first song they ever performed together on Glee. That’d be The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” which they originally sung during the season 2 episode “Blame It on the Alcohol” (you know, the one where Rachel and Blaine drunkenly kiss). Fittingly enough, Michele and Criss toasted with glasses of red wine before launching into the number, which sounds just as amazing as it did all those years ago.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the only duet these two graced us with. They also sang “Lost Boys Life,” the title track from a recent EP by Criss’s new band, Computer Games. Then, Michele stole the spotlight for “Getaway Car,” a new single from her upcoming album Places, out April 28. Michele previously said the song was written as a tribute to Cory Monteith, her former Glee co-star whom she was dating at the time of his death in 2013.

“We used to just get in the car and drive sometimes. Me and the tall guy and it was like our getaway and it was so great,” Michele said about the song during a concert in January. “Everything was getting big and popular with Glee and it was sort of our escape. So this next song is called ‘Getaway Car’ and it’s having that moment in the car.”

Check out the two emotional performances below.