Jude Law Is Officially Joining J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World

As plans are in the works for the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and casting is underway (and already includes Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald), it was announced that the franchise has found a pivotal player in Jude Law, and that he'll be playing one of the most adored characters J.K. Rowling ever put to paper.

Law has been cast in the forthcoming Fantastic Beats flick as Albus Dumbledore, the wise wizard we first came to know as the headmaster of Hogwarts in the first pages of the Harry Potter series.

