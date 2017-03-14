Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County Cast Member Clay Adler Has Died

Clay Adler, who appeared on the MTV series Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County, has died. He was 27.

“We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing," MTV said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

According to TMZ, Clay shot himself on March 25 during a trip to the desert with friends; he passed away from his injuries in the hospital a day later. Clay's family and friends paid tribute to him with a paddle out in Newport Beach last weekend.

Clay was featured on the SoCal-based reality show from 2007-2008 and memorably dated his co-star Chrissy Schwartz.

Please offer your condolences to Clay's loved ones in the comments.