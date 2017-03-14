Jake T. Austin Jokes About Making Hotel For Dogs 2 And Now Fans Demand It

Paramount Pictures

It's been nearly a decade since we watched Jake T. Austin and Emma Roberts rescue dogs off the street and give them a better, more luxurious life in Hotel for Dogs. Clearly, the nostalgia is still going strong: One fan recently tweeted out the movie's poster in a "remember this?" post and tagged both stars. And then things went off the rails. [Note: Paramount Pictures and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

Unsurprisingly, Austin did remember working on a movie with like 17,000 (or so) dogs, tweeting, "Good times" in response on Monday (April 10). His co-star Johnny Simmons (Dave) took things a step further by dropping a (fake) news bomb about an upcoming sequel.

Unable to resist, Austin continued the joke by replying with a much-needed pun. (Still waiting for Roberts to weigh in, though.)

Needless to say, fans started making like Tori Vega from Victorious and freaking the freak out, tweeting things like "This better not be a joke," "IM SHOOK," and "DONT PLAY WITH US IS THIS FOREAL" at Austin. See what you unleashed, Jake? Now people need to see this sequel, myself included. The 10th anniversary is in 2019 — maybe a good premiere year?