Ludacris Takes A Cue From ‘Thong Song’ For His New Video

You can see Ludacris reprise his role as Tej Parker in The Fate of the Furious this Friday (April 14), but before that, you can watch as he acts out his wildest fantasies in a new music video.

Luda plays doctor and mixes business with pleasure in his video for “Vitamin D,” which is built on a sample of Sisqo’s “Thong Song.” Fittingly enough, the vid is packed with voluptuous women, all of whom receive a prescription from Dr. Luda for more vitamin D (which, as you may have guessed by now, has nothing to do with the sun and everything to do with the bedroom). The veteran rapper and hook master Ty Dolla $ign scrub in to deliver the raunchy rhymes, and at one point, Luda even brings the title to life by rapping inside a tiny vitamin. It's trippy stuff.

But in the end … it was all a just a fantasy. Womp, womp.