Drake Is Probably Super Bummed He Missed Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ Video

YouTube

Not sure Drizzy could've keep up with these dancers though, tbh

Wizkid’s “Come Closer” video is here, and it’s a dazzling, dance-heavy tribute to his native Africa. But let’s get one thing out of the way right now: Drake does not appear in it. Cue all the #SadDrake GIFs.

Giphy

6 God-less as it may be, though, the Daps-directed visual is filled with a bevy of beautiful dancers (and even a zebra!) whose moves perfectly match the laid-back vibe of the song. Wizkid lords over the festivities with some colorful “Hotline Bling”-esque backdrops behind him — although his dancing is decidedly less dad-like than Drizzy’s.

Sorry, Drizzy — looks like you missed out on a hell of a party.

“Come Closer” is the lead single off Wizkid’s forthcoming debut album, Sounds From the Other Side. It also marks another entry into his and Drake’s collab catalog, which includes last year’s chart-topping “One Dance,” as well as the “Ojuelegba” remix. Here’s hoping there’s more to come from these two.