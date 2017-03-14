Amber Portwood's Instagram

Fashion Queen: Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Reveals The Reason She Opened An Online Boutique

Leah's mom will chronicle her new career venture on the upcoming 'Teen Mom OG' season

Amber Portwood is working to ensure a bright future for her family -- and during this upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Leah's mama is entering a brand-new professional arena. Like David Bowie memorably crooned, "Fashion, turn to the left!"

"I’ve always been passionate about fashion," the Indiana resident -- who will return on Monday with her fellow cast members -- dished to MTV News. "I just think that when I was bigger back in the day, it was very hard to find cute clothes for me. Makeup was the first thing I fell in love with, and then it was clothes."

Amber (who also owns a real-estate business) continued that she would buy her wardrobe online and from there, she decided to use her own experience of being different sizes to launch a place where all women could shop. And that's how Forever Haute was born.

"I've been 110 pounds, I've been 180 pounds -- I know how it feels," she elaborated. "I want everyone to feel amazing."

To see Amber embark on this career venture, watch her every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c!