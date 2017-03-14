Fashion Queen: Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Reveals The Reason She Opened An Online Boutique

Amber Portwood's Instagram

Amber Portwood is working to ensure a bright future for her family -- and during this upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Leah's mama is entering a brand-new professional arena. Like David Bowie memorably crooned, "Fashion, turn to the left!"

"I’ve always been passionate about fashion," the Indiana resident -- who will return on Monday with her fellow cast members -- dished to MTV News. "I just think that when I was bigger back in the day, it was very hard to find cute clothes for me. Makeup was the first thing I fell in love with, and then it was clothes."

Amber (who also owns a real-estate business) continued that she would buy her wardrobe online and from there, she decided to use her own experience of being different sizes to launch a place where all women could shop. And that's how Forever Haute was born.

"I've been 110 pounds, I've been 180 pounds -- I know how it feels," she elaborated. "I want everyone to feel amazing."

