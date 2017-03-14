Teen Mom OG Thanksgiving: Maci Opens Up About Her Disagreement With Ryan

As Bentley grows older, Maci's firstborn is able to voice his desires about where he would like to celebrate holidays. And during tonight's Teen Mom OG episode, the eight-year-old told his mom that he would prefer to be with her on Thanksgiving in Texas -- instead of traveling to Alabama with Ryan and his loved ones.

"I hope he doesn't get mad," Bentley told his mama, while she assured her child that it was about what he wanted to do.

When Maci texted Ryan about Bentley's wishes, the young dad expressed his disappointment and told his girlfriend this is "how it's always been." Later, Maci revealed to her friend Keelie that Ryan sent her a string of angry texts and called her "f**king ignorant". But moving forward, does Maci think she will be able to effectively coordinate with Ryan when it comes annual events?

"I don't know if it will ever be perfect," Maci stated to MTV News. "It's a sensitive topic for everybody, and we all have opinions on what we want and what we think is best. I think as long as we can talk and respect each other, that's all we have to do. We don't always have to agree a plan or a situation because that would be asking too much from everybody."

How will Maci and Ryan recover from this disagreement?