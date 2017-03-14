YouTube

See Tupac And Biggie Bond In The New All Eyez On Me Trailer

All eyes are on the upcoming Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me. A new trailer — which arrives one day before Tupac’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — promises to tell the “untold story” of his life, following his journey from the streets of New York, to the shores of L.A., to the top of the charts.

Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. takes on the role of ‘Pac, while Jamal Woolard, who appeared as Notorious B.I.G. in Notorious, reprises his role as Biggie. In the trailer, the two are seen bonding about their potential impact, with Tupac telling his East Coast rival, “We’ve got a big platform. Use that platform to make change.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, we get glimpses of Tupac in prison, in the studio with villainous Death Row Records boss Suge Knight, and in Las Vegas, where he was shot to death in 1996. Looks like the flick will show us all the highest highs and the lowest lows of the revolutionary rapper’s short but vital life.

All Eyez on Me — named after the last album Tupac released while he was alive — arrives in theaters on June 16, on what would have been his 46th birthday.