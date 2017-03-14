Getty Images

Gorillaz Are Here To Warn Ya On Their New Song With Pusha T And Mavis Staples

Gorillaz are ramping up anticipation for their long-awaited fifth album, Humanz, by dropping yet another dynamite collaboration.

This one, “Let Me Out,” pairs soul queen Mavis Staples with rap kingpin Pusha T. Staples’s gospel vocals shine on the hook as she warns, “Change is coming / You'd best be ready,” but it’s mainly Pusha’s show. The G.O.O.D. Music president fervidly snarls over a crackling, electronic beat, “Tell me there’s a chance for me to make it off the streets / Tell me that I won’t die at the hands of the police / Tell me that I won’t outlive my nephew and my niece.”

Pusha revealed that Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn told him last spring that Humanz is conceptualized as “a party for the end of the world, like if Trump were to win.” Pusha said, “I didn’t want to think about it, but that did give me a very colorful backdrop ... I wrote from the perspective of a Trump win.”

“Let Me Out” follows previously released Humanz tracks “Ascension” with Vince Staples, “Andromeda” with D.R.A.M., “We Got the Power” with Noel Gallagher and Jehnny Beth, and “Saturnz Barz” with Popcaan.

Humanz marks the animated band’s first album in six years, following 2011’s The Fall. By the sound of it, though, we won’t have nearly as long a wait for its follow-up. After premiering “Let Me Out” on Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Thursday (April 6), Albarn said he’s working on at least 40 to 45 songs in addition to the 19 tracks on Humanz. He added that he’d just finished a “really exciting” one with Little Simz, and joked that with so much material, he can “stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

Sounds like Gorillaz fans have plenty to be hyped for, beginning with the release of Humanz on April 28.