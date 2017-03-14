This Zac Efron Wax Figure Kind Of Sort Of Looks Like Adam Levine

Steve Granitz/WireImage + Anita Bugge/WireImage + Todd Williamson/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Zac Efron's newest role in the forthcoming big-screen update of Baywatch has just been immortalized in wax. While the face of the figure is undoubtedly that of the young actor, it also looks like it was fused — or melted, given the materials — with that of a well-known rocker and talent-competition judge.

The hair color, the swoop, the shadow of facial hair — Efron has a bit of a five-o'clock shadow going on, but doesn't this rendition of Efron's Baywatch character look a bit like Adam Levine?

The new figure — which resides at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany — gets the full-on beach treatment, wet suit, floatation device, and all. Maybe it's just the facial expression; maybe it's wishful thinking; maybe Efron and Levine are secret cosmic bros who trade tips when it comes to finding the perfect hair pomade or the fastest route from Silver Lake to Santa Monica.

Whatever it is, the artist behind this wax figure must've been catching up on The Voice while molding this 3-D rendering of Efron's face, cause that's a similarity we can't unsee.