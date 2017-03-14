Backstreet Boys Helped A Fan Propose By Serenading His Girlfriend

Getty Images

Hopefully she knows she only gets to marry her boyfriend and not the band

Anyone thinking about popping the question to their significant other, please consider: There's proposing, and then there's proposing with the Backstreet Boys singing over your shoulder.

Backstreet Boys fan James Guan opted for the latter when he asked girlfriend Kitty Tung, also a BSB fan, to marry him. The couple had scored tickets to a meet and greet at the group's Las Vegas residency. When they got there, amid all the meeting and greeting, Guan got down on one knee and offered up an engagement ring.

For their part, the Backstreet Boys broke into "Drowning" while Tung decided whether to accept Guan's proposal. When Guan joined in on the six-part harmonies, she knew she had to say yes.

Sounds like picking out the songs for the wedding will be the easiest thing ever.