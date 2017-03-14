Halsey’s New ‘Now Or Never’ Video Chronicles A Dark, Doomed Romance

YouTube

Buckle up, Halsey fans: The first taste of her sophomore album is here and it’s quite the dramatic, violent ride.

“Now or Never” is an R&B slow-burner with bass-heavy production from Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco, and Happy Perez. If you liked Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” chances are you’ll love this one too. The accompanying video spans six minutes and chronicles a pure but forbidden romance, à la Romeo and Juliet. There are passionate love scenes, fiery arguments, a foreboding tarot card reading, and a violent shootout finale that'll leave you shaken. Halsey, for her part, makes it out alive... but I’m not sure the same can be said for her long, aqua-colored tresses.

In a statement about her new video — which she co-directed with Sing J Lee — Halsey said, “The video for ‘Now Or Never’ (my directorial debut!) is one part in the center of a long narrative that tells the story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart. On its own the song is about two impatient young lovers, but in the context of the hopeless fountain kingdom universe, the stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers.”

“Now or Never” is the first single from Halsey’s upcoming album hopeless fountain kingdom, out June 2.