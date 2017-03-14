Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Faked Out Her Followers With An April Fool's Pixie Cut

If you were freaking out at the notion of Gigi Hadid lopping off her long, tawny locks, chill and check the date: That pixie is a phony!

The supermodel tried on a shorter 'do for size, and it suits her — which makes sense considering that her mama, Yolanda Hadid, chopped off her tresses awhile back and looked gorgeous with a similar cut.

Alas, once the comments started pouring in, Gigi set the record straight and assured her fans that, yes, the look is temporary.

Ah well. At least it makes for a gorgeous test drive should she choose to make like Mama Yo and whip out the scissors for real!