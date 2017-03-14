Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Already at it with the dad jokes

NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick Is On Another Level With His ‘Boss’ Baby Announcement

Chris Kirkpatrick (of NYSNC fame) and his wife, Karly, are thrilled to announce that they're expecting.

They're also thrilled that the release date for The Boss Baby is today (March 31), as it gave them enough time to take advantage of the film's marketing campaign to hype the release of their own boss baby.

Here's hoping Baby Kirkpatrick doesn't come out growling and ordering spicy tuna rolls like the Alec Baldwin–voiced one from the animated feature.

One thing's for sure: Kirkpatrick is already practicing his dad-joke material. It's safe to say the crooner's got that area covered. Congrats to the Kirkpatricks on their growing family!