Demi Lovato Promises ‘No Promises’ In New EDM Song With Cheat Codes

Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Pinky promises don't mean anything in Cheat Codes's latest song, which features Demi Lovato in a catchy duet with the EDM trio from Los Angeles. "No Promises," released Friday (March 31), is the perfect soundtrack for the beginning stages of a relationship, when everything is fun but nothing is certain.

"It's so easy to fall for each other / I'm just hoping we catch one another," Lovato croons in the prechorus. Whether you're at the club or dancing alone in your bedroom, "No Promises" will keep you on your feet.

Good luck getting this one out of your head.