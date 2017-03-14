Raise A Goblet For This Enchanting Harry Potter Reunion

John Phillips/Getty

A hearty mug of butterbeer must've helped some Harry Potter stars brave the Forbidden Forest on Monday (March 28). Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick/Gringotts goblin), and James and Oliver Phelps (the Weasley twins) visited the real-life recreation of Hogwarts' eeriest grounds — the latest addition to London's Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

John Phillips/Getty

This was the second HP reunion at the Forest, which opens to the public on March 31. The cast has already shared photos of the creatures — what's up, Aragog and Buckbeak? — hiding within.

Mike Marsland/Getty

"If you like a spider, you'd be in heaven right here," Davis said at the launch event. In other words, don't expect Ron to stop by anytime soon.