John Legend Played A Spontaneous Concert For An Entire Train Station

Getty Images

In between taking trains across the U.K., John Legend took a moment to serenade the St. Pancras International train station with a spontaneous set.

The singer made his way to the station's piano, where he promptly took over from whoever was playing background music and sang three of his songs to passersby. "All of Me" obviously made the cut on the truncated setlist, as did his new single "Surefire."

Legend just seems to be the type of guy that can detect any piano within a two-mile radius and immediately home in on it so he can start playing it. The attraction is magnetic.