Getty Images

Snoop Dogg (And Maybe Dr. Dre) Will Honor Tupac At The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

This year, Tupac Shakur will become the first solo rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and leading the historic induction ceremony will be Pac's friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg.

TMZ reports that Snoop is on board for a tribute to the late rapper, who became eligible for induction into the Hall this year. Apparently, Dr. Dre is also considering making an appearance.

The ceremony will feature a performance of some of Tupac's most famous songs, including "California Love." It's not clear who besides Snoop is slated for the performance, but it's safe to say it'll be one to remember.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 7.