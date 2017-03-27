Kim Kardashian Is, Like, Dropping Hints She Wants A Third Baby

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Get your baby name predictions ready because Kim Kardashian says she plans to have a third baby sometime soon. In a preview of next week's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim reveals, "I'm going to try to have one more baby."

"I want my kids to have siblings," she explained. "But the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me." Kim has been candid on the show and her blog before about the difficulties she faced while pregnant with North and Saint, which included preeclampsia, placenta accreta, and early labor.

Here's to hoping Kim is able to have a healthy, safe pregnancy, or otherwise figure out some alternate option. In the event that she does, might I suggest these baby names: Kontour, Rose Gold, or Kris Jenner Jr. Just some ideas.