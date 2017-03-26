Shailene Woodley Won't Go To Jail For Protesting The Dakota Access Pipeline

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley has struck a plea deal following her October arrest in North Dakota.

She had initially pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and participating in a riot, and was looking at a potential 60-day jail stay along with a hefty fine. Now, People reports that Woodley — who was in North Dakota to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline — will take on a year of unsupervised probation in exchange for pleading guilty for a charge of disorderly conduct.

The Big Little Lies star has been a vocal supporter of the #NoDAPL movement, using her voice to raise awareness for the cause and going so far as to livestream her arrest in order to draw attention to what's going on in North Dakota.

She wrote an op-ed about her arrest last fall, and her message of proactive positivity resonates with this solid development.

“Simply feeding off the hype of a celebrity’s arrest ain’t going to save the world. But, standing together will,” she wrote. “Please stand in solidarity with the Sioux people of Standing Rock Reservation to ensure that we still have rivers to swim in, springs to drink from and lakes to float on.”