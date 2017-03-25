Warner Bros. Pictures

The Justice League Comes Together In Its First Intense Trailer

The drop of Justice League is so anticipated that the damn trailer got a few teasers of its own — but now, the build-up is over.

The first preview of the forthcoming DC action flick is here, and it's seriously worthy of the superheroes that soar, smash, splash and save the planet in its two-and-a-half minutes.

(We see what you did there with that song choice, DC.)

Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg join forces to fight the Others, a beady-eyed, winged threat to humanity that yields a ton of dark, gnarly clashes between the bad guys and the bad asses of this heroic squad.

We got a glimpse, here, into how Bruce Wayne (played by Ben Affleck) assembled the League, with just a taste of the snarky banter that's sure to pepper the movie. (Jason Momoa's Aquaman, in particular, is going to be entertaining as hell to watch as he trades quips with the caped crusader — and same goes for Ezra Miller's Flash, too.)

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017. If seems like it's an unbearably long time to wait, fear not: Wonder Woman sees its release on June 2, 2017.