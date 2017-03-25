Hugh Grant Got On Drake's Level For His New And Improved Love Actually Dance

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images + October's Very Own

Hugh Grant's Dance-Like-Nobody's-Watching moment from Love Actually is one of the most memorable scenes from the 2003 film — if not the most.

As Grant and the rest of the cast have convened for a reunion to raise awareness for Red Nose Day with a Red Nose Day Actually TV special, it was a given that Grant's hip-shaking would get a nod at they very least, and likely a full update. That's exactly what happened, and Drake's"Hotline Bling" is apparently prime minister David's new guilty pleasure.

RELATABLE. Don't even pretend like you haven't done the "Hotline Bling" dance in the comfort of your own home. The only difference between you and David here is that a) you don't have fancy quarters worthy of a prime minister to shake it in and b) you're not a fictional character. But whatever. This is a scene worth repeating IRL.

Red Nose Day Actually aired in the U.K. on March 24, but it won't hit stateside screens until May 25. That gives you two whole months to watch the original flick on a loop while holding up a poster with the words "TO ME, YOU ARE PERFECT" to the mirror.