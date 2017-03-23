Misha Collins's Internet History Is All About Tumblr Porn And Jared Padalecki’s Abs

Chris Frawley/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images

Supernatural's Castiel may not ever have a clue what's happening in the world, but actor Misha Collins sure does. After USA Today published an article Thursday (March 23) about Congress trying to make it easier for Internet service providers to access people's user information, Collins made his online privacy public.

In true Collins fashion, he tweeted out the article and included a hilarious pic of "his" search history, and it's quite telling. It includes the question we've all been asking ourselves for over a decade: "How do I get abs like Jared Padalecki?" How, indeed.

Needless to say, Mishalecki fans were ecstatic, especially about Collins's search for "Tumblr porn." We see you, Misha, and we can't WAIT to hear what Padalecki has to say about it. He'll probably just subtweet Collins again, but since Collins is a "domtweeter," it's all good. This bromance is too much sometimes. Keep it up, guys.