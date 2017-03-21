Relive Your Youth With This Mash-Up Of Nickelodeon Theme Songs

Nickelodeon

DJ Earworm is known for his annual "United State of Pop" mash-up, which combines Billboard's top 25 songs of the year. His latest release, however, has a lot less Rihanna and way more Ariana Grande. More specifically, Ari as Cat Valentine, the character she played for years on Victorious and Sam & Cat. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

In this Nickelodeon-inspired mash-up, Earworm combines theme songs from shows you probably grew up watching: iCarly, Zoey 101, and more. Get ready to dance your way down memory lane.

The mash-up unfortunately leaves out iconic classics from '90s Nick — where you at, Amanda Show? — but there's one glorious easter egg in there for older fans. Kel Mitchell from Kenan & Kel and All That appears in the clip, as he currently stars in Nickelodeon's Game Shakers. Once a Nick kid, always a Nick kid.