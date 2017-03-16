Ever wonder how your favorite lifestyle bloggers manage to make their homes look so effortlessly cool? These unique products will have others coveting your space.
Turn any mason jar into an infuser with these easy kits.
Those back issues of Kinfolk will be their own decor with a chic magazine rack.
Make your home smell like your fave cafe all year round with pumpkin spiced tea.
Bring creature cool into your kitchen with a nautical octopus mug.
Snag an easy storage solution with flippable hooks.
Opt for a minimalist bathroom with this toothbrush made from recycled plastics.
Channel your inner Amelie with a ceramic container shaped like a little gnome.
Turn your clutter into modern art with a Cubist wall display.
And organize your trash with this split garbage can.
De-clutter your pantry with the the hexagon spice rack.
Make hi-tech breakfast with this ingenious waffle iron.
Add some color to your fridge with Tetris magnets.