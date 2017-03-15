Meek Mill Charged With Assault After Airport Brawl

Getty Images

Meek Mill's legal troubles continue.

On Wednesday afternoon (March 15), the rapper was charged with assault after an incident at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, TMZ reports. Apparently an airport employee wanted a photo with Meek, but Meek “wasn’t having it” and an altercation took place.

Airport police were called, and Meek and two airport employees were reportedly charged with misdemeanor assault. According to TMZ, the three men were not arrested, but were instead issued a summons to appear in court. However, since Meek is already on probation for a weapons and drug conviction, this latest charge could complicate things and result in a serious violation.

The rapper has not yet publicly commented on the incident.